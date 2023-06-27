STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW WEDNESDAY MORNING: 53
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH WEDNESDAY: 84
VIEWING AREA LOWS WEDNESDAY MORNING: 50-55
VIEWING AREA HIGHS WEDNESDAY: 82-86
Thick Canadian wildfire smoke will occur aloft & at the surface in the area today through tonight. Air quality will become quite poor with the smoke getting trapped at the surface tonight with some patchy fog mixed in.
This, with the clouds clearing Tuesday evening & mostly sunny skies seeing increasing clouds Wednesday (with pale skies overall from smoke).