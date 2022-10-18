STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW WEDNESDAY MORNING: 29
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH WEDNESDAY: 50
VIEWING AREA LOWS WEDNESDAY MORNING: 25-34
VIEWING AREA HIGHS WEDNESDAY: 47-52
A few lake effect rain & snow showers will taper in the northeastern & eastern areas tonight. Lake effect clouds will tend to linger over our northeastern & eastern counties tonight, keeping lows there at 32-34. However, where the greatest amounts of clearing occurs in our far west & southwest, lows of 25-28 are likely.
Winds will be brisk all night, leading to wind chills bottoming out at 17-24.
With lots of sunshine, highs tomorrow in the upper 40s to lower 50s are expected with brisk west wind.