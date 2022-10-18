 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW WEDNESDAY MORNING:  29

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH WEDNESDAY:  50

VIEWING AREA LOWS WEDNESDAY MORNING:  25-34

VIEWING AREA HIGHS WEDNESDAY:  47-52

A few lake effect rain & snow showers will taper in the northeastern & eastern areas tonight.  Lake effect clouds will tend to linger over our northeastern & eastern counties tonight, keeping lows there at 32-34.  However, where the greatest amounts of clearing occurs in our far west & southwest, lows of 25-28 are likely.

Winds will be brisk all night, leading to wind chills bottoming out at 17-24.

With lots of sunshine, highs tomorrow in the upper 40s to lower 50s are expected with brisk west wind. 

