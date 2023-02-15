 Skip to main content
STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH TODAY:  45 THEN FALLING TO 36 BY EARLY EVENING

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TONIGHT:  21

VIEWING AREA HIGHS TODAY:  37-47 THEN FALLING 31-40 BY EARLY EVENING

VIEWING AREA LOWS TONIGHT:  18-24

Off & on rain today with an isolated rumble of thunder will change to wintry mix to snow northwest to southwest with time.

A bit of ice & some snow dustings or grass whitening are possible tonight.  The best chance for up to 1" of snow is over our northwestern areas.

It will be windy & it will be much colder tonight with wind chills to the single digits.

