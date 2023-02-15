STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH TODAY: 45 THEN FALLING TO 36 BY EARLY EVENING
GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TONIGHT: 21
VIEWING AREA HIGHS TODAY: 37-47 THEN FALLING 31-40 BY EARLY EVENING
VIEWING AREA LOWS TONIGHT: 18-24
Off & on rain today with an isolated rumble of thunder will change to wintry mix to snow northwest to southwest with time.
A bit of ice & some snow dustings or grass whitening are possible tonight. The best chance for up to 1" of snow is over our northwestern areas.
It will be windy & it will be much colder tonight with wind chills to the single digits.