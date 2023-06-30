More rounds of showers & t'storms are ahead this weekend with muggy weather. There is the risk of some severe storms with the biggest threat being Saturday late afternoon-evening. Highs will run mainly in the 80s with lows in the 60s to 70. The high dew points of 70-77 will make it feel very uncomfortable to oppressive outside.
STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST
- By: Chad Evans
-
- Updated
- 0
Chad Evans
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today