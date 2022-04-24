 Skip to main content
Storm Team 18 Forecast 4-24-22

Storm Team 18 Forecast

Severe weather risk today. Stay weather aware.

Another warm and breezy day with highs in mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing after 2 p.m.

A cold front will push through later today triggering a chance for strong to severe thunderstorm development this evening. 

Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk, with damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and an isolated tornado possible.

Rainfall amounts by Monday afternoon will be from a half inch to over an inch.

