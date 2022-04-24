Storm Team 18 Forecast 4-24-22

Severe weather risk today. Stay weather aware.
Another warm and breezy day with highs in mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing after 2 p.m.
A cold front will push through later today triggering a chance for strong to severe thunderstorm development this evening.
Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk, with damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and an isolated tornado possible.
Rainfall amounts by Monday afternoon will be from a half inch to over an inch.