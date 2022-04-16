Storm Team 18 Forecast 4-16-22

Easter Weekend Forecast
Easter this year will be sunny but cool. Saturday will bring sunshine with breezy and cool temps. Highs staying around 52 degrees, which is ten degrees below normal for this date.
Scattered frost overnight as low temps dip below freezing mark 32 degrees.
Easter Sunday will start out chilly and sunny with increasing clouds and highs again in the low 50's.
Rain moves in late Sunday night and could even mix with snow during early morning hours Monday before temps rise for start of the work week.