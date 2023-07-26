Storm potential for tonight with hot and humid air for the rest of the week

Good Wednesday evening! It has been a hot and humid afternoon with more sunshine working in. Storm Team 18 will be watching for storms to develop late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat.
For a look at the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Storms will end tonight after 2 AM and we'll have clearer conditions by Thursday morning. Tonight lows will be in the lower 70s with highs tomorrow in the mid 90s. Heat index values may exceed 100 degrees. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day.
Friday will be our hottest day of the year so far. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 105 degrees. Storms will be likely Friday night and into Saturday morning.