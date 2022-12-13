Some sun this morning then heavy rain works in for tonight

Good Tuesday morning! Morning lows are in the lower 30s with areas of clear skies. We will see some sun this morning and through the early afternoon but overcast conditions will be likely by this afternoon through Thursday morning.
Highs today will be in the lower 40s with increasing winds. Sustained wind will be around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-35 at times especially overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Rain chances will start late this evening and last through the day. We'll likely have two rounds of heavy rain. One will work through late this evening and in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Scattered light rain will be expected throughout the day. Then another round of heavy rain will be likely Wednesday evening. In total, area-wide we could see up to 1" to 2" of rain.