Some sprinkles this morning with a mostly cloudy day

Good Monday morning! We are tracking a few isolated and scattered light sprinkles across the WLFI viewing area this morning. After 9 AM, we’ll have plenty of dry time however, it will be mostly cloudy for much of the day.
Morning lows are in the mid 50s and we will rise up back into the lower 70s for afternoon highs. We’ll have a refreshing ENE wind today reaching 5-10 mph at times.
Tuesday
Moving into tomorrow morning, be aware of more widespread light showers across our region. Rain will begin to work in after 4 AM through 11 AM. These will be light rain showers and may only produce a couple of hundredths to possibly a tenth of rain by Noon Tuesday.
Morning lows will be in the lower 50s with highs (dependent on sunshine) in the mid to lower 70s. The main cold front will finally knock this system out of here Tuesday night and into Wednesday which will usher in high pressure and tranquil weather for Wednesday and Thursday.
For a more in-depth look at the forecast for your work week, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.