Some showers and storms could be possible this afternoon

Happy Friday morning! This morning we are seeing mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 60s. We will see an increase in clouds this afternoon along with the chance for scattered storms to fire along the incoming cold front that will pass through this afternoon/evening.
A few storms could be on the stronger side but widespread severe weather is unlikely. Highs today will reach up into the lower 90s with partly sunny conditions for most.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a low chance of an isolated shower or two throughout the viewing area. Otherwise temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. For Independence Day on Monday, a few scattered storms could be possible late Monday and into Tuesday however mostly dry conditions will be likely.