Slightly warmer today with sunshine and blue skies

Happy Friday and the first day of September! We are waking up in the mid 50s for much of the viewing area with areas of patchy fog in rural and low-lying areas.
We'll have another nice and sunny day with warmer temperatures. Highs will be expected to top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with south wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday will be another fantastic day with warmer temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs for the day will be in the mid to lower 80s.
Sunday, yet another day of nice sunshine will be in the forecast. Highs will be warmer, in the upper 80s to near 90.
Labor Day on Monday, expect sunshine with 90s as highs and breezy SW winds 10-20 mph.