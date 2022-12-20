Slightly warmer today with a mix of clouds and sun

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up into the mid to lower 20s this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. For the rest of today, expect highs in the mid to lower 30s with a mix of clouds and sun.
Wednesday will be slightly cooler but another quiet and cloudier day will be expected with lows in the morning in the lower 20s. Highs will be in the lower 30s.
Thursday we will warm up in the afternoon into the mid to upper 30s ahead of our winter storm that will work in mainly Thursday night through the upcoming weekend. For more details on the storm, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.