Slightly warmer today and tomorrow with minor rain chances

Good Thursday morning! Some portions of the viewing area are seeing high level clouds from storms well to our south. Those areas are seeing lows in the mid 60s while our northern counties are seeing clearer skies and lows in the lower 60s. Patchy fog will be possible this morning.
The rest of today will be mostly to partly sunny with more sun in our northern counties. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Friday, areas of patchy to dense fog will be likely in the morning. We'll see lows in the mid to lower 60s. During the afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and a weak cold front will pass through giving way to a low chance of a shower/storm. Nothing will be widespread and storms should remain sub-severe between 2 PM to 8 PM.
Saturday looks partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Late Saturday night and into Sunday, better more widespread rain chances will be likely.