Slightly cooler today with little to no rain chances

Good Wednesday morning! An approaching weakening cold front will be passing through the WLFI viewing area this morning. Chances for any rain will be very limited and isolated. Most of the area, unfortunately, will stay dry.
Temperatures this morning are quite mild ahead of the front and with the help of some clouds, this is keeping temperatures in the lower 70s.
The rest of the day, we will see more cloud cover with a very low chance of a passing shower this morning and again during the afternoon. Again, rain will be hard to come by for today but the chance will exist.
High temperatures for today will be back in the lower 90s areas with a refreshing north wind 5-10 mph. Dew points will ultimately drop so muggy air will not be a concern for the next few days.
Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.