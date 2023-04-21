Showers this morning with some sun later this afternoon

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up to area-wide showers. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain will begin to work out of the viewing area around 9-11 AM this morning. Mostly cloudy conditions will be likely through the afternoon but some peaks of sun will be likely in the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s.
Saturday will start sunny and cool with lows in the lower 40s. More clouds will build in the mid to late morning giving way to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 50s and upper 40s.
We could wake up to some frost early Sunday morning with morning lows in the lower 30s. We'll increase clouds once again throughout the day on Sunday with a low chance of passing sprinkle/drizzle. Highs will once again be in the lower 50s and upper 40s.
We clear our for Monday giving way to area-wide frost with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Look for sunshine all day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Our next rain chance looks to occur by late next week but the consensus is low on precipitation and temperatures look near and slightly below normal.