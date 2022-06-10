Showers likely this evening with a few scattered storms for the weekend

Happy Friday! We are seeing showers moving into the WLFI viewing area this evening. For a look at radar, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Showers will come to an end before midnight tonight. A few lingering showers may occur Saturday morning. We will remain partly sunny on Saturday with a few scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening.
Sunday a few storms that could be strong to severe may be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware!
The heat builds into Monday through the rest of the week. Record breaking high temperatures will likely occur on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.