Severe storms are likely today with cooler temperatures tomorrow

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are ranging from the lower 60s to upper 60s. It is rather mild and humid out this morning.
A few showers and storms may be possible this morning and into the afternoon. Some of which could be on the strong side.
However, the main line of storms will work in later this evening which could give way to damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Flash flooding could occur as well with rainfall totals over the next 24 hours could reach 1-2 inches.
Stay weather aware today and have ways to receive severe weather alerts.
For more details regarding todays severe weather and beyond, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.