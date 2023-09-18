After a cooler morning with temperatures falling into the mid 40s, temperatures will make it up to around 72° today with plenty of sun. Tomorrow, we could see a couple sprinkles across the area, the chance of rain is around 10%. We will have partly cloudy skies otherwise with a high around 76°. Temperatures will get back into the 80s from Wednesday onward with our next best chance of rain not coming until Sunday.
September 18th, 12PM Forecast
Jacob Campbell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today