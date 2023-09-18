 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

September 18th, 12PM Forecast

  • 0

After a cooler morning with temperatures falling into the mid 40s, temperatures will make it up to around 72° today with plenty of sun. Tomorrow, we could see a couple sprinkles across the area, the chance of rain is around 10%. We will have partly cloudy skies otherwise with a high around 76°. Temperatures will get back into the 80s from Wednesday onward with our next best chance of rain not coming until Sunday.

Recommended for you