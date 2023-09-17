Today was a beautiful, but slightly cloudy day. Tomorrow will be cloudier and rainier with storm chances every hour until around 6-7PM. Rainfall totals will be pretty low though, with most places seeing only around .1". Highs tomorrow will get up to around 70 degrees. Lows tonight will get down to around 52. This week will be very dry and sunny with highs in the high 70s to low 80s.
September 16th, 11PM Forecast
Jacob Campbell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today