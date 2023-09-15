September 15th, 6AM Forecast

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW FRIDAY MORNING: 45
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH FRIDAY: 77
GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW SATURDAY MORNING: 51
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH SATURDAY: 78
Today is another beautiful one, mostly sunny with some thin clouds building into the evening. Tomorrow morning will be the warmest of the past few days, we'll be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. There's a 20% chance of storms in the evening, most of the viewing area should stay dry Saturday however. The best chance of rain comes early Sunday morning, with about a 40% chance of thunderstorms around 3 to 4 AM.