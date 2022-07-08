Scattered storms possible today with a nice weekend ahead

Happy Friday morning! A few showers are on radar this morning. Storms are working into portions of Western Illinois and will continue to move eastward right into our viewing area later this morning and throughout the afternoon.
Scattered storms look to be the main mode of concern with some stronger/severe storms possible with damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and lightning being the main threats for today.
Highs will only reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s due to the rain and extra clouds we will have today.
By after 4-6 PM, skies should begin to clear up and give way to partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions this evening.
The Weekend
Saturday and Sunday look like two very nice days ahead of us with near or even below average temperatures. Sunshine will be the main forecast for both days with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the lower 60s while Sunday’s lows will be cooler, mid 50s.
