Scattered storms likely this morning and later this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking a few showers and storms this morning. For a live look at the radar, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures are in the lower 70s and upper 60s. A few scattered storms will be possible this morning and clear out by the late morning hours. We'll see some sun after lunchtime. Highs will be in the mid 80s before a cold front moves in during the mid-afternoon hours. This may trigger a line of scattered storms after 3 PM. Severe weather will be rather low but gusty winds and lightning will be possible.
We turn cooler tonight and cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 60s with a few isolated rain showers around. Tomorrow, we'll be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the mid to lower 70s. Isolated sprinkles will be possible throughout the day.