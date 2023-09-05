Scattered storms likely this afternoon and humid

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are a few degrees warmer this morning with lows in the lower 70s and upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. We'll remain partly sunny for today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered storms look likely after 2 PM this afternoon coming in from the south and move northward. Gusty winds will be possible and lightning. Storms should dissipate around sunset tonight.
More storms will be likely Wednesday morning. Lows will be back in the lower 70s. We'll get a break from the rain and see some sun during midday. Then scattered storms will develop along a cold front after 2 PM. Some of which could be strong with damaging winds and lightning being the main threats.
We stay fairly cloudy for Thursday with an isolated shower throughout the day. Highs will only be in the mid 70s.