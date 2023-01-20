Scattered snow and flurries today with blustery conditions

Happy Friday morning! Morning lows, region-wide, are in the lower 30s with overcast conditions. A few flurries and a couple of snow showers may be possible today with little to no accumulation. Low impacts to travel will be likely.
Highs for today will only reach the mid 30s with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph through the morning and afternoon hours. Sustained wind will be ranging from 10-20 mph at times. This will give way to wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s all day long. Be sure to bundle up if you'll be outside today!
Saturday, things calm down and clear out. We may see some clear skies by morning allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. Then, by the afternoon, highs will be in the mid 30s with partly sunny skies.
Sunday we will see some snow showers work in by morning giving way to only minor accumulations across the viewing area. Scattered flurries will be possible all day with mostly cloudy skies.