Scattered showers today with more sun for tomorrow

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking a few showers throughout the region. To track them, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here. The heaviest rain should occur between 7 AM to 9 AM. Then we'll change over to scattered to isolated showers this afternoon. Morning lows are in the lower 40s and upper 30s.
This afternoon, highs will briefly reach the mid 50s then fall when a front will move through after 4 PM. The rain will begin to move out and temperatures fall overnight tonight down to near and below freezing. Areas of frost will be likely tomorrow morning.
We'll see plenty of sun for our Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to the lower and mid 60s in some cities.
More rain works in by the end of the week and throughout the entire weekend.