Scattered rain will be likely for today

Good Thursday morning! We will be tracking a few scattered showers this morning. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy day. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s with SSW 5-10 mph.
A few isolated and scattered storms will be possible this afternoon and evening but nothing too widespread.
For Friday, expect just a few isolated showers and storms. Sunshine will be likely to start the day but as temperatures heat up into the mid to upper 80s, some storms may develop in the afternoon.
The unsettled pattern continues into the upcoming weekend with low chances of isolated storms in the afternoon and fading away during the evening hours. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the weekend.