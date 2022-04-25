Scattered rain this morning with more clearing expected this afternoon

Good Monday morning! We are seeing a few scattered showers early this morning. More widespread isolated showers will be expected in the later morning and early afternoon hours.
Temperatures hit a high this morning in the lower 60s with falling temperatures. We will rise slightly into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon then fall down into the mid 40s by midnight tonight.
Tuesday
Sunshine and cooler temperatures will be expected for Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to lower 30s in the morning with NW winds all day 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Highs for the day should top out in the lower 50s.
Any outdoor plants may become susceptible to some frost so be sure to bring them indoors for the night or cover the plants.
Wednesday
In the morning, lows will continue to be fairly cold. Bottoming out in the lower 30s. Frost is expected in rural areas once again. NW winds 5-10 mph and sunshine will continue to be expected with increasing clouds throughout the day.
Highs will be in the mid 50s.
For a further look at your work week forecast, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.