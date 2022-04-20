Scattered rain this morning with heavier rain likely tonight

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures have been holding steady in the lower 40s and upper 30s this morning as heavier cloud cover and a few light rain showers have moved in.
By this afternoon, a warm front will lift through giving way to a few scattered rain showers.
By tonight, the main area of rain and possibly a few areas of thunder will occur mainly after 5:00 PM and through the overnight hours. Periods of heavy rain will be likely.
South winds will be gusting up to 30 mph at times which will help warm us up to just slightly below normal for today.
Thursday
It will be a mild start to the day with lows in the mid to lower 50s. Most of the day will be dry however late day scattered rain may occur after 6 PM. Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s.
