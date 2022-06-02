Scattered rain this morning then turning sunny

Good Thursday morning! We are tracking some light to moderate rain showers this morning. For a live look at radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
These showers will exit by 9-10 AM this morning. Then turn sunnier by later this morning and afternoon. A few fair weather cumulus clouds will bubble up this afternoon. A few sprinkles may occur but otherwise look for a dry afternoon with sunshine and some clouds.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s area-wide with north winds 5-10 mph.
Lows tonight will get down into the lower 50s. Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday will be dry with sunshine with more clouds working in by Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A late day shower/storm could be possible Sunday afternoon/evening.
By next week, Monday could bring more scattered storms and rain to the viewing area with warm temperatures.