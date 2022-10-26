Scattered rain this morning then clearing out by the afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are still dealing with scattered rain throughout the WLFI viewing area. As the main area of low pressure pushes northeastward, we will decrease rain chances later this morning and clouds will begin to clear out this afternoon from west to east.
Lows this morning will be in the lower 50s to upper 40s while we only work up to highs today in the mid 50s in most locations. Winds will shift by late morning area-wide to a NNW wind gusting up to 25-30 mph.
Overnight tonight, a few areas of patchy fog will be likely with lows in the mid 30s with some areas of patchy frost in elevated areas. We’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies for Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll stay dry for Thursday through Sunday morning. Our next system will work in by late Sunday and into Monday morning. Trick or treating Monday night looks fairly decent for now!