Scattered rain this afternoon with falling temperatures and windy conditions

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing some areas of patchy fog and drizzle this morning due to damp and cool ground temps. Wind speeds will begin to pick up throughout the day, especially this afternoon and this evening with gusts up to 35-45 mph at times.
Temperatures are ranging from the upper 30s to mid to lower 40s area-wide this morning. Then, we will climb up into the upper 40s by lunchtime. After lunchtime, a few scattered light rain showers will develop across the viewing area. The main cold front will pass through the area between 1-3 PM which will give way to much cooler temperatures by later in the afternoon and overnight tonight.
Once temperatures drop to near freezing tonight, a few areas of sleet and then snow flurries will be likely overnight. A few slick spots on bridges and overpasses may be likely with slight accumulations by tomorrow may be possible on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. Friday mornings low will be near 30.
Friday will be a blustery/wintry day with a few passing snow flurries/showers at times. Highs will only be in the lower 30s with wind chill values in the upper teens and lower 20s.