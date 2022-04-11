Scattered rain likely this afternoon with mild temperatures

Good Monday morning! Morning temperatures are fairly mild. We are waking up in the mid to upper 50s. We had a few scattered storms overnight but the radar is fairly clear now.
We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine this morning and early afternoon. Scattered rain will be moving in this afternoon and throughout the evening. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out with the scattered activity.
Highs today will reach up above average with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will move through today which will give us NW winds tonight.
Tuesday
As we move into Tuesday, there will be low chances for scattered rain throughout the day with partly sunny skies. A warm front will lift through the area later in the day. Most of the day will remain dry however a few isolated showers will be possible.
Highs will reach up into the upper 60s to near 70 with SSE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30.
Wednesday (Weather Impact Day)
We will be tracking chances for a line of strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. Some of which could have damaging winds and tornadoes along the line of storms.
We will begin the day with lows only in the mid to lower 60s with strong south winds 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40. We will see rain showers scattered in the morning and then by the afternoon, we could get some clearing which will further enhance the threat for severe.
*Stay weather aware on Wednesday.
For more details, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.