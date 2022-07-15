Scattered rain and thundershowers possible for your Friday

Happy Friday morning! We are looking at clear skies this morning however upper level clouds will begin to work in. Then eventually mid level to lower level clouds will work in throughout the morning. Highs today will only be in the mid to lower 80s.
A few light and scattered showers will be possible later this morning but chances increases this afternoon and into the overnight hours. We could certainly see some scattered light showers for Saturday morning very early.
The rest of Saturday will be a humid and partly sunny to mostly sunny one. Highs will be in the mid to lower 90s. We will be watching for more rain and storms working in for Sunday afternoon/evening.