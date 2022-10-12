Scattered rain and storms likely for your Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning! This morning we are tracking a few light rain showers across the viewing area. Later this morning, some clearing may develop but otherwise expect a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Wind gusts may reach up to 30-40 mph with highs today only in the mid to upper 60s.
To track rain and storms, use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
By late morning and into the early afternoon, numerous scattered showers and thundershowers will develop area-wide. This will be wave one for the day. We'll see a small break after 2 PM then the 2nd potent wave will work in around 4-5 PM. A few thunderstorms will be likely with strong wind gusts possible with an isolated chance for a strong storm. Once this passes, a third line of rain may work in overnight around 2 AM Thursday morning.
Once said and done, another half an inch of rain may be likely for the area. We will begin to clear out and cool down for Thursday with sunshine and a few clouds and light sprinkles throughout the day with the heavier clouds. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 with windy conditions. Gusts may reach 30-40 at times.