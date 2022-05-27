Scattered rain and cooler today with a warm weekend ahead

The low pressure system responsible for the strong to severe storms last night is still to our southwest. We will see cooler temperatures today with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Highs will top out only in the mid 60s with increased cloud cover and scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is unlikely today as instability will be very low but cannot rule out a few areas of lightning.
By this evening, the low will eventually be to our northeast giving us a north wind and will give us a cool night ahead with overnight lows into Saturday morning down into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few areas of fog may develop in our NW counties for Saturday morning.
The upcoming extended weekend looks hot, windy, and humid. For further details go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.