Scattered rain and clouds today with warmer temperatures

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing a few light showers moving across the viewing area this morning. Expect a mostly dry day however there will be a few isolated showers throughout the afternoon and evening.
You can view our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Other than scattered rain, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today with some peaks of sunshine. Highs will get up into the upper 50s to lower 60s with ESE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20.
For Friday, we will be seeing another partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day with better rain chances in the afternoon/evening as a warm front will move across the area into Saturday morning. Highs Friday will be in the mid to lower 60s.
Saturday, the warm front will lift causing temperatures to rise all day. We could see a few thunderstorms before the main cold front and line of storms move through late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties under a level 2 (out of 5) Slight Risk for severe weather Saturday evening. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes could occur. Stay with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates.