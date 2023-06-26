Scattered rain and a few storms expected for today

Good Monday morning! We are waking up to some clear skies with more clouds to the northeast portions of the viewing area. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s area-wide. We’ll increase clouds throughout the day with scattered chances for showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Rain/storm coverage should remain 20%-40%. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with gusty west winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph.
Some clearing should allow temperatures to dip into the lower 60s tonight. Tuesday should start off partly sunny then more clearing should take place. It’ll be a dry day with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s once again. Winds will be out of the NNW 10-20 mph.
Hot and humid weather begins to work in on Wednesday especially on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storm chances will begin late Wednesday and last through the rest of the week.