Scattered morning rain then storms this evening

Good Monday morning! We are waking up back into the lower 60s across the WLFI viewing area with mostly cloudy skies. We had a few storms last night, but we are left with a few scattered rain showers later this morning from leftover storms that will continue to dissipate and work eastward toward our area.
Later this afternoon/evening, a few scattered storms with hail and strong wind gusts will develop along that cold front between 4 PM to 10 PM from NW to SE. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with winds changing direction from south to north later this evening when the cold front moves out.
Tuesday
Going into Tuesday, gusty winds will be out of the north and skies will begin to clear out throughout the morning. Expect sunshine and some high clouds throughout the day. Lows will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. High temperatures will be slightly cooler and reach into the lower 70s region-wide. Wind gusts could exceed 20-25 mph at times out of the north. Expect a fairly nice day with a refreshing north wind!
