Scattered light rain this morning with sunnier days ahead

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are back in the mid to lower 50s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. A few light rain showers will be likely across the central and southern portions of the viewing area.
The rain will work out by midday and give us partly sunny skies with high temperatures today in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north 5-10 mph. A cold front will work through late tonight and into tomorrow morning.
Wednesday will be very sunny with a little bit of smoky skies due to Canadian wildfires well to our NW. This will give us a hazy sky with cloudless conditions. lows for tomorrow morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Thursday, more sunshine will be in the forecast. Morning lows will be brisk. Look for low temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s. Winds will begin to come out of the south warming us up into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.