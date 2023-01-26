Scattered flurries with cooler temperatures for the afternoon

Good Thursday morning! A few slick spots may be possible for our morning commute. Temperatures this morning are ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The rest of the day will be cloudy and breezy with scattered flurries and snow showers. Coatings to snow to no accumulation will be likely. We'll be in the 20s by this afternoon with falling temperatures into the lower 20s and upper teens for Friday morning.
Tomorrow will be a very blustery day with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph out of the south. A quick moving system may give us a few flurries and a couple of mixed precipitation in our southern counties. 0.5" to 1" may be possible with slick spots Friday night into Saturday.