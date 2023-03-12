Scattered drizzle and flurries for today with cloudy skies

Good Sunday morning! Some areas picked up mainly less than 1" of very wet snow across the WLFI viewing area overnight. This morning, we are seeing some drizzle, flurries, and sleet across the region. This will lighten up later this morning but areas of drizzle/mix can't be ruled out.
Morning lows are in the lower 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
Monday will be a cooler day as a cold front will pass through late Sunday and into Monday. Isolated and scattered flurries will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Little to no accumulations will be possible. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s and highs only in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will offer some early AM flurries otherwise sunshine will be expected for much of the day. Lows for Tuesday morning will be in the lower 20s and then only work up to the mid 30s for highs once again.