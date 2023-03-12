 Skip to main content
...SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO AN INCH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS
THIS MORNING..

The snow will move off to the east toward daybreak. An inch and
locally higher amounts in bands are possible. The snow will mainly
accumulate on on grassy and elevated surfaces. Warm ground
temperatures will limit the overall impact of the snow.
However, localized slick spots on roads, bridges, and other
surfaces may cause travel issues into the morning hours.

Use caution if traveling tonight. Slow down, drive carefully, and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

Scattered drizzle and flurries for today with cloudy skies

Good Sunday morning! Some areas picked up mainly less than 1" of very wet snow across the WLFI viewing area overnight. This morning, we are seeing some drizzle, flurries, and sleet across the region. This will lighten up later this morning but areas of drizzle/mix can't be ruled out. 

Morning lows are in the lower 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be a cooler day as a cold front will pass through late Sunday and into Monday. Isolated and scattered flurries will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Little to no accumulations will be possible. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s and highs only in the mid 30s. 

Tuesday will offer some early AM flurries otherwise sunshine will be expected for much of the day. Lows for Tuesday morning will be in the lower 20s and then only work up to the mid 30s for highs once again. 

