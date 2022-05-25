Scattered and isolated rain and storms possible today

Good Wednesday morning! We will be tracking a few waves of scattered rain with embedded lightning/thunder this morning.
Temperatures are in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Not as chilly as previous mornings thanks to increased cloud cover and winds from the SE. Highs today will be dependent on the amount of sun we could receive. But current thoughts are with increased clouds expected, highs will only top out into the lower 80s.
We will see a little break in the rain with mostly to partly cloudy skies later this morning and early afternoon. Then more scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible.
As of this morning, mostly cloudy conditions will be likely for much of today. This will help diminish a stronger severe threat to storms. A couple stronger storms could be possible this afternoon. But any breaks in the clouds could certainly enhance this threat. As always, stay weather aware in these scenarios because a strong to severe storm could still be possible at times today and for Thursday.
For a further look at the forecast head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.