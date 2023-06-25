The storm system we have been monitoring will come in two waves. The first wave will impact us overnight into the early morning hours on Saturday. The severe threat is very low with these storms, though you might get a brief downpour and hear some rumbles of thunder. These storms will begin to move through our area around 4AM and will exit by around 8AM with clearing skies behind it. Temperatures will quickly get up to the low to mid 90s across the viewing area and these high temperatures combined with an influx of moisture from a southerly flow will provide an environment that could trigger thunderstorms across the area. Dry air aloft looks like it could prevent storms from firing over our viewing area and allow them to fire further east. If they do form above us, the second wave will impact us from 3PM to 8PM. The threat level would be low, but would include some isolated damaging winds and even more isolated large hail.
Saturday, June 24th Forecast
Jacob Campbell
