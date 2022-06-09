Rain working in for Friday with hot conditions expected for next week

Good Thursday! We are seeing area-wide cumulus field that could develop in very isolated sprinkles/showers. They will be short lived and start to dissipate at sunset. Not everyone will see rain but a select few may get some drops.
Lows tonight will dip down into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.
For Friday, rain will start to work in during midday and give us scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall accumulations will be less than 0.25". Severe weather is not expected but lightning could occur in some of the heavier storms.
We will clear out late Friday and into Saturday. Isolated chances of showers/storms may occur Saturday and Sunday evening but chances for rain will be low and most of the viewing area will stay dry this weekend.
Weekend temperatures will be near normal on Saturday with above normal temperatures by Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Record breaking heat will be likely by the middle of next week with highs in the upper 90s. More details are on Chad's Weather Blog, or click here.