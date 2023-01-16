Rain will work in later this morning and into the afternoon with above average temperatures

Good Monday morning! We are tracking a few light rain showers and drizzle that are working into the WLFI viewing area this morning. To track the rain in your hometown today, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures this morning are all above freezing. Low temps are in the mid to upper 30s. This afternoon, temperatures will hover in the low to mid 40s but we’ll likely see our high temperature today just before midnight tonight, in the upper 40s and near 51 in spots. This is all ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight.
Heavy rain will be likely by this afternoon and throughout the late afternoon/early evening hours. Winds will be gusty with South winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 to 35 mph at times.
Tuesday
Tomorrow, winds will continue to gust up to 35-40 mph at times as we get behind the parent low pressure that was responsible for the rain on Monday. We may begin the day with some sunshine then turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon/evening. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s with temperatures falling by the evening back in the mid to upper 30s.
