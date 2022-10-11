Rain will work in for the afternoon with windy conditions

Good Tuesday morning! We are going to be watching a wave of rain working in for the afternoon. This morning, we are seeing clear skies with low temperatures in the mid to lower 50s. We'll have increasing clouds throughout the morning as well as increasing wind.
After lunchtime, we will begin to watch for rain chances to increase between 1 PM and 6 PM. Wind gusts may get up to 35 mph at times throughout the late morning and into the afternoon. Highs today will reach into the lower 70s and upper 60s shortly after lunch.
We'll have scattered and isolated chances overnight with lows in the upper 50s. Gusts up to 20-35 mph will be likely overnight and through tomorrow.
For Wednesday, expect isolated chances throughout the morning and afternoon. A couple of waves of showers/storms will be expected. The main line of storms ahead of our next cold front will work in after 4 PM to 8 PM area-wide. Some of these storms may be strong/severe with damaging winds being our main threat.
To stay on top of the radar, visit our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.