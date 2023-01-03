Rain this morning with storms expected later this afternoon/evening

Good Tuesday morning! Area-wide rain will be widespread this morning for your commute. Localized ponding may be likely. To track rainfall, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures are going up this morning and we could see record breaking highs today into the mid 60s. We'll have a break in the rain mid to late morning with some peaks of sunshine. It'll be windy as well with SSW winds gusting up to 30-45 mph at times.
As the main cold front works in later today, this will trigger a few scattered storms that may bring quick severe wind gusts, iso. small hail, and a brief weak tornado. Widespread severe weather is unlikely but a few storms could reach severe limits given a high shear environment (winds turning with height).
We cool down all day for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and possibly a few snowflakes by the end of the day.