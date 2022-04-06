Rain this morning then turning cooler

Good Wednesday morning! Rain showers will be likely this morning. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but severe weather will not be expected.
Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the viewing. We will get up the upper 50s and possibly the lower 60s if we receive some good sunshine this afternoon.
The rain will move out by midday and give way to some sunshine this afternoon however a few scattered late day rain showers will be possible.
Thursday
Cooler air will begin to move in on Thursday. Temperatures will drop in the morning to the lower 40s and remain in the mid 40s all day long. Scattered rain showers will be likely for much of the afternoon and evening.
Friday
As we move into Friday, morning low temperatures will be in the mid 30s with winds changing direction throughout the day as more NW winds move in by the afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 20-25 mph will occur throughout the day. Highs on Friday will only reach the lower 40s.
