 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

West southwest winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon
with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Scattered showers
are also expected to develop which may produce brief periods of
higher wind gusts at times.

Rain this morning then turning cooler

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Wednesday morning! Rain showers will be likely this morning. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but severe weather will not be expected.

To check out our Live Interactive Radar, click here.

Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the viewing. We will get up the upper 50s and possibly the lower 60s if we receive some good sunshine this afternoon.

The rain will move out by midday and give way to some sunshine this afternoon however a few scattered late day rain showers will be possible. 

Thursday

Cooler air will begin to move in on Thursday. Temperatures will drop in the morning to the lower 40s and remain in the mid 40s all day long. Scattered rain showers will be likely for much of the afternoon and evening.

Friday

As we move into Friday, morning low temperatures will be in the mid 30s with winds changing direction throughout the day as more NW winds move in by the afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 20-25 mph will occur throughout the day. Highs on Friday will only reach the lower 40s.

For a more in-depth look at the forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here

Recommended for you