Rain moving out with cold air moving in for today and windy

Happy Friday and St. Patrick's Day! Rain is working out of the WLFI viewing area this morning with much colder air working in. We were at 50 degrees in Lafayette but will drop into the mid to lower 30s for the rest of the day. By 6 AM, temperatures should drop into the low 40s and mid to upper 30s region wide.
The rest of the day will be windy with WNW winds gusting up to 30-40 mph at times with mostly cloudy skies this morning. Clouds will decrease some this afternoon and into the evening hours.
Tonight, temperatures will fall down into the upper teens. It will still be very windy in the morning and this will give us wind chill values in the single digits across the region. Be prepared for a cold Saturday! Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s with W to WNW winds 10-20 mph sustained. Gusts will be up to 30-40 at times with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will feature more sunshine with lows back in the upper teens in the morning. Then expect more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.