Rain chances increase this afternoon and throughout the overnight hours

Good Tuesday morning! We are seeing mild temperatures once again this morning with partly cloudy to clear skies. Lows are ranging in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. We will increase cloud cover for the rest of the morning with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
To track the latest radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
By the afternoon, heavier rain chances will be likely, especially after 3-5 PM. Waves of rain and a few non-severe storms will be likely throughout the evening and overnight hours tonight. A few strong gusts of wind cannot be ruled out but severe weather is unlikely. Lightning will also be likely in a few storms this evening and overnight.
We’ll have some light rain for Wednesday morning up until around 11 AM to 1 PM. We’ll begin to clear out after with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s with NNW wind gusts up to 25-30 mph.